Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)'s Economic Committee Vu Hong Thanh on April 9 meets with Chairman of the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee of the Na tional People’s Congress of China (NPC) Zhong Shan in Beijing. (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)'s Economic Committee Vu Hong Thanh on April 9 met with Chairman of the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee of the National People’s Congress of China (NPC) Zhong Shan in Beijing within the framework of the official visit to China by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

The two sides agreed that the meeting is of significance and a concrete step for the two committees to discuss measures to effectively implement the common perception reached between the two countries’ top Party and State leaders as stated in the Vietnam-China Joint Declarations issued in 2022 and 2023 and the spirit and content of the new cooperation agreement recently signed by NA Chairman Hue and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the NPC Zhao Leji during Hue’s official visit.

The two sides informed each other of outstanding results in the socio-economic development of the two countries, and exchanged information and experiences in building economic development institutions, focusing on macro policies and some specific areas, such as institutions, policies, and experiences in developing free trade zones; priorities and investment incentives relating to land, taxes, fees and administrative procedures. They also discussed non-tariff trade management measures; orientation, conditions, criteria and standards for free trade zone development; models of free trade zones, especially the experience of the Shanghai free trade zone.



The Vietnamese official thanked the Chinese official and representatives of China’s Ministry of Commerce, National Development and Reform Commission, and National Railway Administration of China for sharing useful information and experiences with Vietnam.

Thanh believed that the results of the meeting will contribute to the success of NA Chairman Hue’s visit as well as to cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

He hoped that the two committees will continue working together in the coming time, especially in sharing experience in the development of railway, free trade zones and international financial centres./.