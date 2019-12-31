Economic development must go with environmental protection: PM
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Economic development must go together with environmental protection and social development to ensure sustainable growth and prosperity, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
Concluding the government-to-locality teleconference on December 31 morning, PM Phuc emphasised the future development orientations which will not exchange economic benefits for environment, culture, and social civilisation, saying this is the true socialist-oriented market economy of Vietnam.
The PM recognised socio-economic achievements in 2019, but also pointed out some existing problems such as slow disbursement of public investment capital and stagnant equitisation of State-owned enterprises, environmental pollution, especially air and waste pollution, and drug use among youths.
He urged ministries, provinces and cities across the country to pay more attention to developing the living environment and culture along with economic development.
It is necessary to continuously improve legal policies and remove difficulties for businesses as well as adopt measures to change the growth model in a practical and effective manner based on promoting the application of science-technology, innovation, and improving human resources, the government leader stressed.
Along with harmonising the development of economy, culture, society and environment, it is a must to reinforce defence-security and accelerate international integration, the PM added.
In the new year, the PM asked ministries and localities to ensure a warm Tet holiday for all people, especially poor households, social policy beneficiaries, and residents in remote and isolate areas./.