Bui Thanh Son, Minister of Foreign Affairs, chairs the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Given the complicated and unpredictable developments in the world, economic diplomatic activities need to be deployed quickly and concertedly while closely following the guidelines, orientations and needs of the country as well as in line with the strengths of partners and localities, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has said.



He made the instruction at a meeting held in Hanoi on July 5 to review economic diplomacy in the first six months of 2022 and set forth tasks for the rest of the year.



Son asked concerned units to invest resources, and further improve the timeliness in economic research and advice, especially on world economic trends, as well as in forecasting and assessing the impacts on Vietnam so as to recommend appropriate solutions.



While applauding the efforts of ambassadors, heads of representative offices at home and abroad, the minister requested agencies involved in economic diplomacy to be more proactive in comprehensively and synchronously implementing tasks, creating a synergy among all diplomatic pillars to deploy economic diplomacy for development.



To build on positive results achieved in the first half of this year, Son ordered the representative agencies to coordinate in early preparation of specific plans and contents to serve high-level external affairs activities.



It is necessary to closely link economic diplomacy with political, cultural diplomacy and other external activities, he said, emphasising the need to put people, localities and businesses at the centre of economic diplomacy to ensure their effectiveness.



Participants at the meeting agreed that economic diplomacy has been actively and comprehensively implemented since the beginning of the year, making positive contributions to the country’s outstanding socio-economic achievements.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has shifted strongly to economic diplomacy to serve economic recovery along with the country's transition to a safe adaptation to the COVID-19 pandemic and reopening of international trade activities, they said.



MOFA and Vietnamese representative missions abroad have stepped up research work, vigorously implement external activities, especially those at high level, in which priority is given to enhancing cooperation in economy, trade, investment, energy and agriculture. /.