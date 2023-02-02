Business FDI hoped to help realty market develop sustainably in long term Vietnam’s real estate sector last year attracted an additional 1.85 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI), retaining its second place among industries drawing FDI with combined investment of 4.45 billion USD, accounting for 16.1% of the total FDI poured into the country, according to the Ministry of Construction.

Business Vietnam must step up carbon reduction to enter EU markets Vietnam must start monitoring and issuing carbon certificates to exporters and retailers in response to the EU's recently passed carbon levy, said industry insiders and policymakers.

Business British official in Vietnam to boost accession to CPTPP Minister of State Greg Hands of the UK Department for International Trade arrived in Hanoi on February 1 for high-level trade talks on how the UK joining of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) will boost the economic firepower of the world’s most dynamic trade bloc, according to the British Embassy.

Business HCM City to face economic challenges, recovery to be hit Ho Chi Minh City is likely to face hurdles caused by a global recession this year and escalating uncertainty, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc has warned.