Business Hai Phong pledges optimal conditions for US investors Hai Phong will create optimal conditions for US investors to explore its investment environment and seek partnership with local firms, pledged Standing Vice Chairman of northern port city's People’s Committee Le Anh Quan.

Business Hanoi’s retail, service revenue up 12.3% in two months Hanoi’s total retail sales of goods and services in the first two months of this year were estimated at 122.5 trillion VND (5.16 billion USD), up 12.3% year-on-year, according to the municipal Statistics Office.

Business Hanoi's CPI increases 0.49% in February The consumer price index (CPI) of Hanoi in February rose 0.49% over January and 2.41% compared to the same period last year, the capital city's Department of Statistics reported.

Business Big 4 banks launch preferential interest rate loan packages The group of the four biggest State-owned banks (Big 4) have launched preferential loan packages with interest rate reductions of up to 3% per year to lower short-term lending rates to only 7% per year.