Business Infographic Hanoi tops country in FDI attraction in first four months Hanoi led Vietnam in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first four months of this year, securing more than 1.7 billion USD in capital during the period, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Infographic Rice export prices on the rise Vietnam’s rice export price grew 9.2% year on year to 532 USD per tonne in the first quarter of 2023, raising the export value of 1.79 million tonnes exported during the period by 30.2% to 952 million USD, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.