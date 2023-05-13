Economic performance in first four months
Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.84% year-on-year in the first four months of this year, primarily due to higher prices for education, housing and construction materials, culture, entertainment and tourism, food, and electricity.
Infographic42nd ASEAN Summit - Significant strides for regional development
The 42nd ASEAN Summit, which takes place in Indonesia from May 9-11, is expected to consolidate intra-regional solidarity and enhance ASEAN’s central role in the region.
InfographicVietnam attracts nearly 8.88 billion USD in FDI in first 4 months
As of April 20, foreign investors had invested nearly 8.88 billion USD in Vietnam, or 82.1% of the figure in the same period of 2022.
InfographicHanoi tops country in FDI attraction in first four months
Hanoi led Vietnam in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first four months of this year, securing more than 1.7 billion USD in capital during the period, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
Infographic(interactive) Six Vietnamese billionaires on Forbes list
The 2023 Forbes World’s Billionaires List includes six Vietnamese nationals.
InfographicRice export prices on the rise
Vietnam’s rice export price grew 9.2% year on year to 532 USD per tonne in the first quarter of 2023, raising the export value of 1.79 million tonnes exported during the period by 30.2% to 952 million USD, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.
InfographicGDP inches up 3.32% in Q1
Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew some 3.32% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023, according to the General Statistics Office.