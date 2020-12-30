World New developments related to COVID-19 in Cambodia, Laos, Philippines The Cambodian Government allowed private schools to reopen from December 29 and public schools to start the new academic year on January 11, 2021.

World Thai Vietjet to launch semi-commercial flights from HCM City to Bangkok starting January 2021 Thai Vietjet, a subsidiary of Vietnamese budget airline Vietjet Air, has confirmed its operation of weekly semi-commercial flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Bangkok every Friday starting January 8, 2021, with the hope to gradually recover the travel and trade between the two countries after a long suspension since March this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Vietnam leads ASEAN’s efforts in fighting COVID-19: foreign media As the Chair of ASEAN in 2020, Vietnam led the efforts of the ASEAN member nations in forging a response to the COVID-19 outbreak, said the website https://moderndiplomacy.eu/.

World Malaysia: Palm oil goes down from eight-year high Palm oil retreated from an eight-year high on concerns that shipments from second-biggest grower Malaysia may dwindle next month amid weaker demand from China, reported the Bloomberg.