Economists have forecast that the Vietnamese economy could grow by 6.86 percent this year, higher than the 6.6 – 6.8 percent set by the National Assembly.

Experts said while macro-economy was stable in the past six months, but various challenges arose during January – June, including unfavorable weather conditions, the African swine fever and slow disbursement of public investment capital.

A bright point was the increasing inflow of investment capital from China which soared to over 2.2 billion USD while foreign investment via mergers and acquisitions nearly doubled year-on-year.

It is imperial that the government to intensify the fight against trade frauds, improve workforce quality via connecting with firms to offer vocational training, and promote start-ups.-VNA