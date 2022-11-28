Ba Ria-Vung Tau province is working to promote ecotourism, bringing new experiences to visitors in its agriculture and rural areas. (Photo: baobariavungtau.com.vn)

Ba Ria-Vung Tau (VNA) – The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, which has been known for Con Dao Islands and many beautiful beaches, is working to promote ecotourism, bringing new experiences to visitors in its agriculture and rural areas.



A number of models that combine agricultural production with tourism have been formed in the locality over the past time, Chairman of the provincial Farmers’ Union Mai Minh Quang said, adding that such models offer both clean agricultural products and closed-loop tourism services.



The models have helped to raise the income of local farmers, while contributing to attracting more tourists to the province, he said.



Suoi Giau Agriculture and Fisheries Cooperative in Suoi Rao commune, Chau Duc district, is an example, which has raised fish in natural lakes and turned them into weekend retreats for local holidaymakers since 2019.



After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the cooperative has reopened since August, welcoming more than 100 visitors on weekends, said its Chairman Tran Duc Nghia, noting that the number reached up to 700 last National Day holidays (September 2).



Located at the foot of the Ky Van mountain range in Long Hai township, Long Dien district, the An Binh eco-resort, which is under construction, is also expected to be a new attraction.



Le Thi Nga, a representative from the resort, said the project promotes the values of natural resources and landscapes, traditional culture and cuisines, and even local production methods, thus contributing to protecting natural resources and creating stable jobs for local residents.



After the COVID-19 pandemic, agriculture-based tourism has been proliferating in many Vietnamese cities and provinces, including Ba Ria-Vung Tau, helping it materialise the strategy of green, sustainable tourism.



With a coastline of more than 300km and beautiful sandy beaches and renowned Con Dao Islands, the southeastern province has substantial strength to develop a brand of sea and island tourism.



In the 11-month period from January to November this year, Ba Ria – Vung Tau welcomed around 12 million visitors, equal to nearly 350% of the yearly plan and up 248% from the same period last year, according to the provincial Tourism Department. The outstanding result is attributable to the province’s efforts to upgrade and diversify its tourism products and services.



Director of the provincial Department of Tourism Trinh Hang said the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism predicted it won’t be until 2025 that tourism nationwide can regain the momentum of 2019 pre-pandemic numbers.



However, given the positive signs recorded so far this year, Ba Ria – Vung Tau could regain pre-pandemic numbers and revenue levels in 2023, he added.

According to leaders of the province Tourism Department, to achieve sustainable development and maintain its reputation as a key destination in the national tourism map, Ba Ria – Vung Tau has always attached importance to building and maintaining a civilized, safe and attractive environment for tourism. All localities in the province have implemented specific and practical measures to ensure that every visitor feels that Ba Ria – Vung Tau is really a civilized, safe and friendly destination./.

VNA