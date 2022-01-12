An overview of the Con Dao National Park and centre of the island district of Con Dao. (Photo: VNA)

Ba Ria-Vung Tau (VNA) – An eco-tourism site will be developed in Con Dao National Park in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau by Con Dao Resort Travel Joint Stock Company.



Covering 120ha, the project aims to exploit the eco-tourism potential of the Con Dao National Park while helping to preserve the sustainable development of Con Dao district’s natural resources.



The Con Dao Resort Travel JSC signed a contract on forestland leasing with the Con Dao National Park Management Board on January 11.

The site is carried out in line with a project on ecological, leisure and entertainment tourism in the Con Dao National Park for 2021-2030 which has been approved by the provincial People’s Committee. It aims at diversifying tourism activities in the island district.



Under the project, Con Dao will optimize the potential and advantages of the national park to promote eco-tourism, while raising the awareness of local residents and visitors about Con Dao’s natural, cultural, historical and humanitarian values through tourism activities, thus enhancing their responsibility for protecting the environment and natural resources.



According to Nguyen Khac Pho, director of the board, the Con Dao National Park has 20 sites with over 900 hectares of land for leasing.



Investors have the obligation to coordinate with the park to protect the forest, ensuring forest fire prevention and fighting during the project implementation, he said./.