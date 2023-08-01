EdTech startup raises 6 million USD in Series A funding round
VUIHOC, an educational technology (EdTech) start-up, on July 31 announced a 6 million USD investment in a Series A funding round led by TNB Aura, reported Dau tu (Investment) Newspaper.
The round was also saw the participation of TKG Taekwang, IBK-STIC Pioneer Fund, Do Ventures, BAce Capital and Vulpes Ventures.
Founded in 2019, the online education platform provides interactive classes for over 1.1 million students from kindergarten to 12th grade. The platform offers a library of over 500,000 learning resources, including video, livestream and one-on-one tutoring that align with the national curriculum.
With the recent funding, VUIHOC is committed to continue developing more products and utilised AI technology to customise learning experiences that cater to each student's needs, said CEO Do Ngoc Lam.
Charles Wong, Co-founder and CEO of TNB Aura, confirmed that VUIHOC possesses a strong technological infrastructure that empowers the company to execute a large-scale online teaching approach. This also enables the company to attract teachers from over the country, thus creating new opportunities for students to improve their learning experience and enhance their future prospects.
The Vietnam Innovation & Tech Investment Report 2023 showed that Vietnam’s EdTech startups have continued to draw significant investments. In the first half of this year, the total investment in this field has already surpassed last year’s value of 30 million USD./.