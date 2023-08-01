Business Hanoi’s seven-month CPI rises almost 1% The consumer price index (CPI) of Hanoi went up 0.99% in the first seven months of 2023 compared to the same period last year, the municipal Statistics Office reported.

Public investment disbursement improves in seven months The disbursed capital sourced from the state budget topped 291 trillion VND (12.3 billion USD) in the first seven months of 2023, equivalent to 41.3% of the yearly target and rising 22.1% from a year earlier, showing an observable improvement in public investment disbursement, said the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Agro-forestry-aquatic product exports post trade surplus of nearly 6 billion USD Vietnam's agro-forestry-aquatic product exports raked in 29.13 billion USD in the first seven months of 2023, while its imports reached 23.25 billion USD, resulting in a trade surplus of 5.88 billion USD, up 3.4% year-on-year, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) reported.

Petrol prices surge in latest adjustment The retail petrol prices surged in the latest adjustment on August 1 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.