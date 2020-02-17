Education draws foreign investment
Research activity at the Vietnam National University in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNU-HCM)
Hanoi (VNA) – As of 2019, Vietnam counted five foreign invested universities, 68 private schools and 170 public ones.
The country had more than 500 programmes linked with top universities in the world.
The foreign direct investment (FDI) in education from August to October 2019 reached 97 million USD.
Merger and acquisition (M&A) activities, especially stock purchasing, in the field, made up 37 percent of the total FDI in the period.
Troy Griffiths, Deputy Managing Director at Savills Vietnam, said these figures showed that overseas investors are interested in cooperation strategies in education investment.
The attraction of foreign investment in Vietnam’s education will continue to increase in the coming time, he added.
Last year, eight Vietnamese higher education institutions were named among Asia’s top 550 universities by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a British education company.
The Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City topped Vietnamese institutions, ranking 143rd on the QS Asia University Rankings 2020.
VNU-HCM is a public university and one of the largest higher education institutions in Vietnam with eight member colleges and 25 affiliated units.
Meanwhile, the Vietnam National University, Hanoi came next at 147th, followed by Ton Duc Thang University, Hanoi University of Science and Technology, Can Tho University, Duy Tan University, Hue University and University of Da Nang./.