Society Int’l seminar on socialism in new era The Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) held the ninth international seminar on socialism in Hanoi on September 12, featuring the socialism model in the new context of the era.

Society HCM City launches new bus route Ho Chi Minh City’s Transport Department on September 12 launched bus route 109 connecting Tan Son Nhat Airport and Sai Gon bus station.

Society Seventh national farmers’ forum convenes in Hanoi The seventh National Farmers’ Forum, themed “Professional Farmers” was held in Hanoi on September 12 by the Vietnam Farmers’ Union (VFU) Central Committee and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.