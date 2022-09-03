Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh talks with teachers and students at Yen Lap Primary School in Phu Tho province’s Yen Lap district (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho (VNA) – The Ministry of Education and Training and localities must strictly implement the guidelines and policies of the Party and State on education and training so that education is truly a top national policy, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on September 3.



He made the request during a working trip to the northern province of Phu Thu, which aimed to inspect preparations for the new academic year.



Talking to teachers at Yen Lap Primary School in Yen Lap district, the PM praised the achievements that the school has obtained and shared the difficulties they faced in the COVID-19 pandemic in the past two years.



He urged the school in particular and Phu Tho province in general to pay due attention to the children, especially those from poor households and ethnic minorities.



He asked the school and teachers to continue adopting renovation of education and training, focusing on both cultural and physical education for students, maintaining online teaching and learning which help them access the digital transformation process.



The PM asked localities, the education sector and institutions as well as parents to pay attention to vaccinating against COVID-19 to ensure safety for their children.





Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspects preparation for the new academic year at Yen Lap Primary School. (Photo: VNA)

At a meeting with leaders and teachers of Yen Lap High School, PM Chinh suggested the school give more importance to extracurricular activities and life skills education, create an environment for ethnic minority students to preserve their identity.



He emphasised the need to develop plans for the new academic year that ensure the effectiveness of the 2018 general education programme as well as to assure that there are enough textbooks and other reference documents for the tenth and other grades in line with the education sector’s roadmap. The PM said he wishes that teachers will strive to overcome the difficulties to fulfil their mission.



On this occasion, the PM presented 100 million VND (4,270 USD) each to study promotion funds of Yen Lap Primary School and Yen Lap High School./.