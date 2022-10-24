Society Volunteers from Israel perform teaching activities in Lao Cai A group of volunteers from Israel’s "Heroes for Life" arrived at the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on October 24 and started to teach English to local children and conduct other activities in the locality.

Society Ideas gathered for draft national programme on improving labour productivity The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) said it has collected opinions from ministries, sectors, localities as well as domestic and foreign organisations and experts on its draft national programme on raising labour productivity and the government's draft resolution on the programme.

Society Gathering offers legal consultancy for Vietnamese workers in RoK The Vietnam EPS Labour Management Office and the Siheung Foreign Workers Support Centre in the Republic of Korea (RoK) have organised a gathering to provide legal consultancy for Vietnamese guest workers in Gyeonggi province and surrounding areas.