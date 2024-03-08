Society Vietnam puts women’s empowerment at centre of development: UNFPA Vietnam United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Representative in Vietnam Matt Jackson has affirmed that Vietnam has been putting gender equality, women’s empowerment, and human rights at the centre of development.

Society Citizen protection carried out for Vietnamese sailors on ship attacked on Red Sea The Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt and Djibouti is taking citizen protection measures for Vietnamese sailors working on the Barbados-flagged True Confidence cargo ship which was struck by a Houthi ballistic missile off the coast of Yemen on March 6.

Society More efforts needed to promote women's role in society Throughout the country’s history, Vietnamese women have made enormous contributions to national liberation and construction. Amid the global trend of integration and development in which Vietnam is in the midst of, women have continued playing a crucial role as a driver for the development of society.