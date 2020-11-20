Society Solutions sought to mobilise resources to build hygienic toilet in rural areas The Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) and partners held a workshop in Hanoi on November 19 to seek ways to mobilise resources for the building of hygienic toilets in rural areas.

Society Defence Ministry supports Lao counterpart in fighting COVID-19 Army Corps 11 (Thanh An Company) under the Ministry of National Defence on November 19 presented medical supplies and cash totalling 1.5 billion VND (64,000 USD) to the Lao Ministry of Defence to support the country's soldiers and officers in the fight against COVID-19.

Society Nearly 240 Vietnamese citizens flown home from Philippines Nearly 240 Vietnamese citizens in the Philippines flew home aboard a VietJet Air flight on November 19.

Society Nearly 280 Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Europe A Vietnam Airlines plane brought close to 280 Vietnamese citizens back home from over 20 European nations on November 18 and 19.