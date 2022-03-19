Environment Xyris indica shows off beauty of Tram Chim National Park Visitors to Tram Chim National Park in Tam Nong district in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap not only have the chance to see red-headed cranes but can also contemplate the beauty of Xyris indica flowers.

Environment Coeliccia natgeo damselfly spotted in Nghe An Coeliccia natgeo damselfly has been spotted at the Pu Mat National Park in the north-central province of Nghe An, Director of the park Tran Xuan Cuong said on March 16.

Environment Deputy PM urges building roadmap to apply Euro 4 emissions standards for motorbikes Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has just urged the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to work with the Ministry of Transport and other relevant ministries and sectors on the building of a roadmap to apply Level 4 emission standards (equivalent to Euro 4 standards) for new motorcycles and motorbikes produced, assembled, and imported.