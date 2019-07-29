The surrounding environment is a major factor determining the return of holidaymakers. Realising the importance of this, many localities have begun to tackle environment problems.

Once a week, Youth Union of Moc Chau district, Son La province has gathered its members to clean up tourism sites. Along with cleaning up, the union also raises awareness among local businesses as well as holidaymakers.

With practical activities, the Vietnam National Tourism Association recently launched the movement "Tourism join hands to protect the environment, limit plastic waste", to raise awareness of the importance of environmental protection in sustainable tourism development, responding to the Prime Minister’s appeal.

Environmental experts say that only when there is a synchronous engagement of competent agencies along with the change in visitors’ perception and the business practice by tour providers that the environment will become cleaner and the industry can continue to thrive in a sustainable manner.-VNA