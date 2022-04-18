Society HCM City career fair attracts 5,000 students A career fair was held by the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City (UEH) on April 17, attracting more than 5,000 students.

Videos Tyre sandals from wartime keep marching on Rubber sandals (also known as tyre sandals) are associated with images of late President Ho Chi Minh and soldiers during wartime. After more than 70 years since they were first made, these historical sandals continue to be known among domestic and foreign tourists.

Society Contest reflects innovative spirit of Vietnamese youths in Russia Various art performances of a contest for Vietnamese youths in Russia have been staged at the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (RUDN University).

Society Deputy PM inspects four component projects of North-South Expressway Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh reiterated the Government’s determination to complete 361km of the North - South Expressway this year as he was chairing a meeting to review the progress of four component projects on April 16.