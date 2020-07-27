Environment PM directs suspension of wildlife import Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 23 issued Directive 29/CT-TTg on urgent measures to tighten the management of wildlife.

Environment An Giang moves residents affected by erosion to safe place Authorities in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang have moved 25 out of 44 households affected by erosion in Vinh Thanh Trung commune, Chau Phu district, to a safe place.

Environment North-central region seeks solutions to drought, saline water intrusion The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the People’s Committee of the central province of Nghe An jointly held a conference on July 22 on strengthening the measures responding to drought, saline water and natural disasters in the north-central region.

Environment Plan aims to improve Vietnam’s adaptation to climate change Enhancing state management on climate change is one of the major measures set in the national plan on climate change adaptation for 2021-2030, with a vision towards 2050, recently issued by the Prime Minister.