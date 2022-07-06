Environment Japan shares experiences to help Vietnam develop circular economy roadmap A workshop took place in Hanoi on July 6 to share Japan’s experiences and policy suggestions for Vietnam in developing a roadmap to implement circular economy.

Videos Revival of endangered Delacour’s langur in Vietnam Poaching and loss of habitat drove Delacour’s langurs to the verge of extinction nearly three decades ago and they have been listed as critically endangered in the Vietnam Red Data Book ever since. However, concerted conservation efforts have saved the rare primate, with numbers now increasing to 250 in the northern province of Ninh Binh.

Environment 3D model of Cuc Phuong National Park built A 3D model of Cuc Phuong National Park has been completed, and it is hoped to help with the management and protection of local natural resources.

Environment Heat wave enveloping northern, central Vietnam The central region from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen is sweltering under a hot weather for several days, with temperatures exceeding 38 degrees Celsius in some places, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).