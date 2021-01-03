A fish model made of environmentally-friendly material is set up at My Khe beach in Da Nang city, which enables locals and tourists to collect plastic waste. It aims to raise public awareness of plastic pollution in the ocean (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnamese Government has over the past time exerted a great deal of effort in addressing plastic waste in oceans by introducing various policies and regulations to tackle the scourge.

Policies on reducing plastic waste in oceans

To realise the target 14.1 stated in the 2030 Agenda of the United Nations on reducing ocean plastic pollution, the 12th Party Central Committee issued Resolution No 36-NQ/TW regarding Vietnam’s sustainable maritime economic development to 2030 with a view to 2045, while the Prime Minister issued Decision No 1746/QD-TTg approving the national action plan on ocean waste management to 2030.

The country set itself a target of preventing, controlling, and significantly mitigating marine pollution and playing a pioneering role in the region in reducing plastic waste in oceans.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) has been ordered to prepare and carry out cooperation initiatives at regional and international forums as well as promote the formation of partnerships in ocean plastic waste prevention and combat.

A project in Vietnam to reduce plastic waste in oceans was approved in July, sponsored by the German Ministry of the Environment, Nature Conservation, and Nuclear Safety.

It is designed to build guiding documents and implement prioritised policies on plastic waste and communications, to raise public awareness and change attitudes towards plastic waste.

Garbage in Hon Son in Lai Son island commune in Kien Hai district of Kien Giang province (Photo: VNA)

The project will be rolled out in seven localities in the central region and the Mekong Delta and the three marine protected areas of Cu Lao Cham, Con Dao, and Phu Quoc.

Vietnam’s efforts in joining hands with the international community to reduce ocean plastic waste has also received support from international organisations via the creation of projects.

World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Vietnam Country Director Van Ngoc Thinh said the WWF appreciates the Vietnamese Government’s engagement and commitment in activities to cut plastic waste and protect marine ecosystems and environments.

Measures taken to cut plastic waste in oceans



Relevant agencies have been urged to compile a project on Vietnam’s participation in talks for a global deal to stop plastic waste at sea for submission to the Prime Minister for approval in the second quarter of 2021, and to prepare for the fifth meeting of the UN Environment Assembly, slated for February next year.

The Vietnam Administration of Sea and Islands will partner with coastal localities and international organisations in the future on rolling out action plans and tasks related to reducing the amount of plastic that is washed into the world’s oceans.

Raising public awareness has a significant role to play in cutting plastic waste in oceans, to create positive change in consumer behaviour, especially by women, thereby encouraging the use of environmentally-friendly products and the collection and recycling of plastic products.

Garbage in Dam Nai coastal area in Ninh Thuan (Photo: VNA)

In addition, policies and regulations need to be strengthened to create a clear and effective legal corridor, in keeping with the circular economy, digital transformation, and corporate social responsibility.

Close cooperation with international organisations and development partners, plus the sharing of information and experience between countries and territories in plastic waste management, have also brought positive results.

MoNRE has also taken part in the Global Plastic Action Partnership and will kick-start programmes on plastic and reducing plastic waste in oceans./.