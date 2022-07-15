Business First half fertiliser export revenue exceeds 2021’s figure In the first six months of 2022, fertiliser export turnover surpassed the figure posted for the whole of 2021.

Business Vietnam takes lead in Southeast Asia for online purchases Vietnam is leading in Southeast Asia for online purchases, with an average of 104 orders per year per person, according to a new report released by Ninja Van Group, an e-logistics company operating in Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam.

Business VinFast halts manufacturing of petrol cars VinFast Commercial and Service Trading Co. Ltd. announced on July 15 that it will halt production of petrol-powered vehicles after the last batch of Lux and Fadil models were ordered by customers.