During chemistry class for Grade 11 students at Nguyen Khuyen High School in Nam Dinh province, instead of completing paper exams that the teacher must take time to mark, each student is now provided with an answer sheet that the teacher can scan and know the results in a heartbeat.

Besides being able to know their mark immediately, the students are also interested in this new way of learning.

For middle-aged primary school teacher Ms. Lan, the application of IT in teaching has not been easy. But after recognising the effectiveness of e-lessons, she decided to learn the new teaching method and introduce it into her lessons. Her lessons are now livelier and much more interesting.

The application of digital devices in teaching is an example of digital transformation in education. Online teaching or using smart apps and software to manage schools have also helped cut paperwork and admin procedures.

Digital transformation in education helps change teaching and study methods and can be adapted to any situation. In particular, it helps both teachers and students maximise their ability to think, create, and take the initiative.

It’s also a driving force for the country’s education sector reaching the goal of Vietnam becoming one of the leading countries in digital transformation in education and training./.

VNA