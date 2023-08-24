Society Procedures to be streamlined to grant work permits to foreigners in Vietnam The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has been assigned to urgently gather public opinions and streamline procedures for granting work permits to foreign nationals working in Vietnam.

Society Vietnam attends workshop on managing potential East Sea conflict A Vietnamese delegation, led by Khuat Duy Le Minh, deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ department of international law and treaties, participated in the 32nd workshop on managing potential conflict in the East Sea held in Banten province, Indonesia, on August 24.

Society Draft law removes stipulation requiring realty transactions to be conducted on trading floors The revised draft Law on Real Estate Business has removed a stipulation requiring real estate transactions to be conducted on real estate trading floors and instead only encourages the practice.

Society Vietnam spares no efforts to implement Convention against Torture: officer Vietnam has taken actions to effectively implement the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CAT), with achievements recognised and hailed by the international community, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC).