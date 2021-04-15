Efforts to stimulate domestic consumer market continue as pandemic threatens exports
HCM City (VNS/VNA) – Many provinces and cities have launched programmes this year to promote local consumer demand to support businesses as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect exports.
The Ministry of Industry and Trade will organise conferences to connect producers, suppliers and retailers, and events for producers and traders, especially small traders, to help take goods to residential areas, industrial parks and rural and mountainous regions, Sai Gon Giai Phong (Liberated Sai Gon) newspaper reported.
It will help encourage consumption by fostering the evening economy and holding fairs and exhibitions of products and services. It continues to implement the ‘Vietnamese people give priority to using Vietnamese goods’ programme.
It will also promote the adoption of IT and foster e-commerce.
Hanoi’s Department of Industry and Trade will organise five Vietnamese Goods Weeks this year to stimulate demand.
To be held in the districts of Ha Dong, Hai Ba Trung, Nam Tu Liem, Quoc Oai, and Ba Vi, they will have around 100 standard booths each.
Companies and cooperatives will exhibit food products, textiles, footwear, consumer goods from One Product One Commune programmes from Hanoi and other cities and provinces.
The department will subsidise booth costs by 50 percent.
The city will also support localities and businesses in Hanoi and elsewhere in selling agricultural and aquatic produce that face difficulties in selling due to the pandemic.
It will strengthen communications and promotions, create the best conditions for businesses to reach consumers and expand their market.
Products displayed and sold at the events will all be Vietnamese products with quality, food safety and traceability guaranteed.
To effectively implement the programme, the department has called on people's committees of districts and towns to review all businesses and co-operatives to participate in the 2021 Vietnamese Goods Week of Hanoi, especially agricultural produce that are difficult to sell and the One Product One Commune programme.
According to the newspaper, Can Tho city’s Department of Industry and Trade also plans to organise a promotional month programme, possibly from April 10 to May 10.
It will seek the participation of businesses, supermarkets, commercial centers, convenience stores, restaurants, hotels and entertainment venues.
HCM City plans to focus on digitisation of industry and promotion of domestic tourism.
Deputy director of the HCM City Department of Tourism Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu said her agency is stepping up digitisation, and the sector would continue its efforts to boost domestic tourism to drive the recovery of the industry.
Tourism cooperation and linkages between HCM City and the north-east, north-west and the central regions would also serve to boost domestic travel, she added./.