Business New terminal proposed for Dong Hoi Airport The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has proposed a new passenger terminal be built for Dong Hoi Airport in the central province of Quang Binh, as the existing facility is already overloaded.

Business Proptech firms catch the eye of foreign investors Vietnamese property technology (proptech) firms are attracting the attention of both foreign and domestic investors keen to grab a larger share of the country’s 500-million-USD market.

Business Alibaba and partners invest 400 million USD in Vietnam’s retail company Masan Group Corporation and a consortium, including Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group and Baring Private Equity Asia, on May 18 announced the signing of definitive agreements for the acquisition of a 5.5 percent stake in The CrownX for a cash consideration of 400 million USD.

Business Local fashion brands struggle to compete in domestic market A recent report on the local fashion market of the Vietnam Industry Research and Consultancy (VIRAC) found that Vietnamese fashion brands are losing out in the local market, which is increasingly dominated by international brands.