This is the largest art exhibition in the artist’s career, featuring more than 200 lacquer and oil paintings and more than 100 sculptures from materials such as bronze, stone, and wood.

These works are designed for urban spaces, contributing to creating a colourful cultural life for modern citizens.

According to Binh, it takes humanity thousands of years to form an ego or national identity, but only takes a few decades, or even just a few years, to erase the cultural ties typical of a region or a nation, such as craft villages, customs, architecture, farming methods, and religion. He therefore always takes tradition as the source of his works.

The exhibition will run until the end of March./.

VNA