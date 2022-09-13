Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry (R) in his meeting on September 12 in Cairo with Teo Chee Hea, Singapore’s Senior Minister & Coordinating Minister for National Security. (Photo:Egyptian Foreign Ministry)

- Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry stressed that his country is keen on developing ties with Singapore in various fields at a September 12 meeting in Cairo with Teo Chee Hea, Singapore’s Senior Minister & Coordinating Minister for National Security.According to the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' statement, the two sides exchanged views on the most important issues at the international level, as well as their impact on global economic stability and ways to achieve stability and security in many conflict areas.They also discussed the most important topics on the international climate action agenda, including ongoing preparations for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27), which is set to be held November 6-18 in Sharm El-Sheikh.Shoukry, who is also President of COP27, said Egypt is looking forward to Singapore’s participation at the conference.Shoukry visited Singapore in March as a part of an Asian tour where he delivered a message to Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, on behalf of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, reflecting Egypt’s desire to strengthen bilateral relations between both countries.Earlier on September 12, Teo Chee Hean met in Cairo with Egyptian Minister of Interior Mohamed Tawfik to discuss measures to boost security cooperation between the two countries.