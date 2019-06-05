An overview of an United Nations Security Council meeting in New York on March 26 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Cairo (VNA) – Vietnam will be elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in the election slated for June 7, a leading Egyptian journalist has said.



In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Al Mesa newspaper of Egypt Refaat Khaled said he supports Vietnam’s bid for the post for the 2020-2021 tenure, expressing his belief that the country will win the election.



The journalist further said that becoming a non-permanent member of the UNSC, Vietnam will have considerable contributions at international forums and play an active role in helping end conflicts in the world, fight terrorism and achieve peace and security for the international community.



Besides, he also said he is especially impressed by Vietnam’s socio-economic developments over the recent past, expressing a special sentiment towards the country and people of Vietnam. Vietnam is known to the Arab world as a heroic country in Asia and admired by Arab countries in particular and the world in general, he added.



Vietnam’s economy is strongly growing in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Asia, the journalist noted, stressing that the country is playing an active and effective role in Asia and the world over.-VNA