ASEAN Virtual consultation looks into ASEAN Identity Narrative The ASEAN Secretariat held an online cross-sectoral and cross-pillar consultation on the Narrative of ASEAN Identity on August 31.

World Thai economy improves in July: central bank The economy of Thailand improved in July thanks to public spending and an easing of coronavirus containment measures, according to the Bank of Thailand (BoT).

World Thailand hopes RCEP help expedite regional economic recovery Thailand’s Deputy Minister for Commerce Sansern Samalapa has said signing the RCEP agreement would help boost confidence in the business sector and promote multilateral trade, while expressing his confidence the deal would help expedite the region's economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Indonesia tries to protect medical workers from infecting SARS-CoV-2 Chairman of the Indonesian Medical Association (IDI) Daeng M. Fiqih said his association had coordinated with the national COVID-19 task force and relevant departments to ensure the availability of protective equipment in hospitals and health facilities so as to prevent more deaths among health workers.