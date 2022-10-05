Eight foreigners illegally entering Vietnam arrested in Cao Bang
Border guards in the northern border province of Cao Bang have arrested eight foreign nationals who were attempting to enter Vietnam illegally and then come to work in Cambodia.
Under further investigation, Cao Bang province's border guards continued to arrest 20-year-old Dinh Quoc Huan, residing in Tra Linh township, Trung Khanh district. (Photo: VNA)Cao Bang (VNA) – Border guards in the northern border province of Cao Bang have arrested eight foreign nationals who were attempting to enter Vietnam illegally and then come to work in Cambodia.
The eight were seized on October 2 in Dong Na hamlet, Lang Hieu commune, Trung Khanh district.
Under further investigation, the local border guards continued to arrest 20-year-old Dinh Quoc Huan, residing in Tra Linh township, Trung Khanh district.
The Ngoc Chung Border Guard Station said on October 5 that it has decided to commence legal proceedings against the case of organising illegal entry into Vietnam./.