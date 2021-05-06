Health Kim Chung facility of national tropical diseases hospital under lockdown The Health Ministry has directed placing the second facility of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Kim Chung commune in Hanoi’s outlying district of Dong Anh under lockdown from 8am on May 5, after several medical staff tested positive to SARS-CoV-2.

Health Vietnam documents no COVID-19 infections on May 5 morning Vietnam logged no new COVID-19 infections in the past 12 hours to 6am on May 5, making the nation’s tally unchanged at 2,996 with 1,608 locally-transmitted cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Deputy PM urges more drastic actions against COVID-19 Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has said though complicated, the COVID-19 pandemic has been basically under control, but more drastic actions are needed.

Health COVID-19: Hanoi closes cinemas, spas, massage parlours from May 5 Cinemas, gyms and stadiums as well as spas and massage parlours in Hanoi will have to close down as from 00:00 hours on May 5 due to complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in the capital city.