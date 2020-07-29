Health COVID-19 monitoring tightened at health facilities The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control has issued an urgent dispatch requesting cities and provinces step up preventive measures at health facilities.

Health Infographic Da Nang applies social distancing from July 28 The central city of Da Nang introduces social distancing measures in accordance with Directive No 19/CT-TTg dated April 24 as from 0:00 hour on July 28 for at least 14 days, as directed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Health No new COVID-19 cases reported on July 28 morning Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases from 6pm of July 27 to 6am of July 28, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam’s disease surveillance system operating efficiently: WHO Representative The recent detection of new local infections of COVID-19 has proved the efficiency of Vietnam’s communicable disease surveillance system, according to WHO Representative in the country Kidong Park.