Eight new COVID-19 cases reported in central Da Nang city
A street in Da Nang is blocked as the city began lockdown of COVID-19 hotspots on July 28 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Eight more people in the central city of Da Nang have tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that causes the acute respiratory disease (COVID-19).
The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said the total number of people who have contracted the disease since the first case back in January now stands at 446.
The new cases include five women, aged between 41 and 55, who had been taking care of family members being treated at Da Nang General Hospital.
Other new cases are a 19-year-old male patient at Da Nang Lung Disease Hospital, a 61-year-old female patient at C Da Nang Hospital and a 39-year-old female patient at Da Nang Transport Hospital.
There are currently 16,248 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions in quarantine, including 375 at hospitals, 12,996 at other facilities, and 3,352 at home.
No deaths have been recorded in the country so far./.