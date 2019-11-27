Eight Vietnamese institutions make top Asia universities list
Research activity at the Vietnam National University in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNU-HCM)
Hanoi (VNA) - Eight Vietnamese higher education institutions have been named among Asia’s top 550 universities by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a British education company.
The Vietnam National University in Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) came top among the included Vietnamese institutions, ranking number 143 on the QS Asia University Rankings 2020.
VNU-HCM is a public university and one of the largest higher education institutions in Vietnam with eight member colleges and 25 affiliated units.
According to QS, the university has a 3,985-strong staff and total students of 61,905. It is placed in the group of #701-750 on the QS Global World Rankings.
The Vietnam National University in Hanoi (VNU) came next at number 147, followed by Ton Duc Thang University, the Hanoi University of Science and Technology, Can Tho University, Duy Tan University, Hue University and the University of Da Nang.
The rankings were compiled based on 11 indicators, including academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, international research network, citations per paper and papers per faculty, staff with a PhD, proportion of international faculty and proportion of international students, proportion of inbound exchange students and proportion of outbound exchange students.
Academic reputation and employer reputation carry the largest weights at 30 percent and 20 percent, respectively./.