Eight young talented Vietnamese football players had diligent training before taking part in the first Milo Champions Cup in Spain. — Photo courtesy of Nestlé

- Eight talented young footballers selected from the 2018-19 School Football Tournament in Ho Chi Minh City are taking part in the first Milo Champions Cup being held in Barcelona, Spain, from July 30 to August 5.The Vietnamese team comprising two girls and six boys aged 10-11 will take on 12 teams from other countries.The eight will also train at the Barca Academy and get a taste of professional football.This has been possible through a tie-up between Nestlé Milo and FC Barcelona Football Club in 2016 to promote healthy lifestyles and encourage physical training by school children in Asia, Oceania, Africa, and Latin America.Over three years the programme has sent a total of 18 outstanding young Vietnamese football players to train in Barcelona. - VNA