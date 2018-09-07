Total budget collection in the January-August period was estimated at 871.8 trillion VND (37.3 billion USD). (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Total budget collection in the January-August period was estimated at 871.8 trillion VND (37.3 billion USD), or 66.1 percent of the yearly estimates, an increase of 13.8 percent year on year, according to the Finance Ministry.

Of the figure, domestic revenues were estimated at 695.8 trillion VND, up 14.8 percent from the same period last year, and meting 63.3 percent of the yearly estimates.

The Finance Ministry said 44 out of the country’s 63 provinces and centrally-run cities met the scheduled pace of budget collection, meaning they have collected 67 percent or more of the yearly estimates; and 60 localities reported higher budget collection than in the same period last year.

Accumulated budget revenues from import-export activities were around 199.7 trillion VND, while revenue from crude oil was nearly 40.9 trillion VND.

In the same period, budget expenditures came to 873.5 trillion VND, up 10.2 percent on a yearly basis, and equivalent to 57.3 percent of the yearly estimates.

More than 176.8 trillion VND of investment in capital construction was disbursed in the past 8 months, meeting 44.24 percent of the plan assigned by the National Assembly and 45.57 percent of the plan set by the Prime Minister.

The Government raised 119.26 trillion VND from the sale of Government bonds in the period.-VNA