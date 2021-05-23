Election Day – festive day of all people
Ede ethnic voters in Ako Dhong villange, Dak Lak province cast ballots for deputies to the 14th National Assembly. (Photo: VNA)
Ethnic voters at election team No. 1, Thai Hoc commune, Nguyen Binh district, Cao Bang province study the candidates’ background information before voting for deputies to the 14th National Assembly. (Photo: VNA)
Soldiers at Dak Rue 739 border station in Ea Bung commune, Dak Lak province cast ballots for deputies to the 14th National Assembly. (Photo: VNA)
Public security officers cast ballots for deputies to the 14th National Assembly at polling area No. 8, Tran Hung Dao ward, Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Public security leaders, officers cast ballots for deputies to the 14th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all level for the 2016-2021 tenure at polling area No. 8, Tran Hung Dao ward, Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Workers of Mao Khe Coal Company – TKV cast ballots for deputies to the 14th National Assembly at election group No. 18, Mao Khe ward, Dong Trieu town, Quang Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)
People and soldiers on Truong Sa (Spratly) Island, Khanh Hoa province cast ballots for deputies to the 12th National Assembly. (Photo: VNA)
Monks and nuns perform their duties at polling area No. 20, Phu Linh commune, Soc Son district, to vote for deputies to the 13th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2011-2016 term. (Photo: VNA)
Military forces in Quang Nam province cast ballots for deputies to the 13th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2011-2016 term at polling area No.7, Hoa Thuan ward, Tam Ky city, Quang Ngai province, May 22, 2011. (Photo: VNA)
Officers and soldiers of radar station 545, battalion 351, Naval zone C cast ballots for deputies to the 13th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2011-2016 term, May 22, 2011. (Photo: VNA)