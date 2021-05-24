In almost all electoral units, the voting finished on time in line with the regulations, according to the National Election Council.

The council reported that voters nationwide eagerly participated in the elections, showing a high sense of responsibility to the country.

Thanks to careful preparations and strong communications, the elections were conducted in a democratic manner, allowing the people to fully exercise their right to mastery.

The event enjoyed wide media coverage, with 8,611 articles on the elections published by the press as of 5pm of May 23.

Many foreign media agencies including BBC, Sputnik, Reuters, Xinhua and Nikkei also posted many stories on the elections in Vietnam.

Election committees in all localities kept close supervision of the voting process to ensure its safety and law-abiding.

According to the Council, the security and social safety and order were ensured in all localities without any abnormal circumstances.

In areas with mistakes in ballots, the council gave timely instruction so that the elections were carried out in line with the regulations./.

VNA