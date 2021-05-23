Elections show strength of Vietnamese people: NA Chairman
The elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure create a vivid illustration of the Vietnamese people’s strength, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has said.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (Photo: VNA)
Speaking with the press after casting his ballot in Hai Phong city on May 23, the leader stressed that over the past 75 years, the Vietnamese parliament has completed its missions as entrusted by the people and the State, saying under the resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, the NA will strongly reform its activities across law making, supreme supervision, and making decision on important issues.
Hue spoke highly of the responsibility of the voters who cast early ballots, adding they make significant contributions to the success of the elections.
He expressed his hope that voters nationwide will exercise their citizen rights and duty to select the best representatives to the 15th NA and People’s Councils at all levels.
The election will be a fine success, the leader affirmed./.