Business Vietjet unveils its brand new loyalty programme Vietjet has introduces its loyalty programme - SkyJoy, with amazing offers to earn and redeem unlimited SkyPoint for flight tickets and services from over 250 much-loved brands in dining, resorts, and shopping across Vietnam.

Business US extends investigation into evasion of trade remedy tax on some Vietnamese goods The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced an extension of the investigation period of trade remedy tax evasion for several goods imported from Vietnam, according to the Trade Remedies Authority under the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Repair completes for two broken undersea cables connecting Vietnam with the world Repair has been finished on two of the five broken undersea cables linking Vietnam with the world, namely Intra Asia (IA) and SMW3, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC).

Business Exploring new markets expected to fuel foreign trade Vietnam witnessed declines in both exports and imports in the first four months of 2023, and exploring new markets is now considered one of the solutions to foreign trade bottlenecks.