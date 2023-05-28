Business Ample room remains for Vietnamese exports to Africa There remains an ample room for Vietnamese exports to Africa, as the country accounts for only 0.6% of the continent's total import of 600 billion USD per year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, given opportunities brought about by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

Business Da Nang aims to become attractive logistics centre by 2030 The central city of Da Nang targets to become an attractive logistics centre of the central key economic region by 2030, and the key gateway of the East-West Economic Corridor and an important link of the Asia-Pacific transport corridor by 2050.

Business New decree to raise investor confidence in leisure property market A new government decree is expected to help remove difficulties for the domestic leisure property market, which is experiencing a 10-year low in demand, experts have said.

Business Russian enterprises explore investment opportunities in Can Tho Offcicials of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho city and relevant departments and sectors had a working session with representatives from Russian businesses on May 27 to discuss investment cooperation opportunities in terms of supply chain, import-export, technical infrastructure and logistics in the locality.