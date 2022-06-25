Business Vietnamese, RoK firms advised to team up for post-pandemic recovery Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) need to beef up cooperation and investment in the post-COVID-19-pandemic period, said Joo Si-bo, president of the RoK-Vietnam economic cooperation association, at a conference in Seoul on June 24.

Videos Mekong Delta to develop 1 million hectares of high-quality rice The Mekong Delta will plant one million hectares of high-quality rice in the coming time with the aim to improve farmers’ income, ensure food security and serve export.

Business Efforts made to boost seafood cooperation between Vietnam, India Vietnam's coastal localities and India’s Kerala state have many opportunities to expand cooperation in seafood-related business, investment and production, a fishery official of Kerala said at a recent online conference – part of trade promotion activities on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic ties.