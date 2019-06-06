Illustrative image (Source: internet)

The construction of a factory specialising in manufacturing electronic headphones began at the Bau Bang industrial park in Bau Bang district, northern Binh Duong province, on June 6.The project, which has total investment of nearly 280 billion VND (over 12 million USD) for the first phase, is carried out by Ampacs International Co., Ltd., a joint venture between Ampacs Group of Taiwan (China) and DDK Vietnam Investment and Development Co., Ltd.The factory, the third biggest of its kind of Ampacs after two others in China, will be completed and put into operation in June 2021.Chairman of the Binh Duong People’s Committee Tran Thanh Liem said the province will support and create the best conditions for investors and particularly Ampacs to do business.He hoped the group will continue expanding investment in Binh Duong and invite more investors to the province.The official noted that in the first five months of 2019, Binh Duong attracted over 1 billion USD in foreign investment, a year-on-year rise of 58 percent, fulfilling 77 percent of the annual target.The province is now home to 3,612 foreign invested projects with total registered capital of nearly 33.4 billion USD, he said.Binh Duong is ranked third nationwide in foreign investment attraction after Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, he added.-VNA