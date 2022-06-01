Society Embassy in Russia helps repatriate Vietnamese evacuees from Ukraine The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia, in collaboration of the Vietnamese Association in Russia, welcomed and repatriated Vietnamese people who had evacuated from Donetsk in eastern Ukraine to Russia, from May 29-31.

Society History teaching needs more investment: historian The information that history would be an optional subject in the senior high school curriculum as from 2022 has drawn special public concern.

Society More than three million passengers have travelled the Hanoi Metro Statistics from Hanoi Metro company show that, from its first day of commercial operation in November last year to May 26, more than 3.1 million passengers have used the Cat Linh-Ha Dong 2A line.

Society State leader praises man for life-saving bravery State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 31 sent his of commendations to Dinh Van Chien, a resident in Ho Son commune of Tam Dao district, northern Vinh Phuc province, for the latter’s saving of the life of a family on a motorbike.