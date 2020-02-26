Business Capacity of coal-fired power plants to drop in 2025 The capacity of coal-fired power plants in Vietnam will be reduced to 8,760 MW in 2025 and 6,340 in 2030 due to the sluggish implementation of several projects and the disagreement of some localities in coal-fired power plant development.

Business Vietnam's commodity market expected to attract increased investment The development of a commodity exchange in Vietnam is expected to provide an alternative for investors when they find difficulties investing in risky assets such as stock and real estate.

Business Prime Minister urges tax sector to continue with reform Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has commended the tax sector for doing a good job in reshuffling its apparatus, and urged the sector to continue with reform of tax procedures.

Business Ministry gives legal assistance to SMEs The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has planned to provide legal assistance for small and-medium-sized enterprises in 2020 through conferences and dialogues.