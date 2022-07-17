Society Automatic toll collection compulsory on all expressways from next month All vehicles must use electronic toll collection (ETC) system when travelling on expressways from August 1, according to a notice of the Ministry of Transport (MoT) recently sent to cities and provinces nationwide.

Society HCM City seeks to set up Department of Food Safety Management The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has proposed the Government upgrade the city’s Food Safety Management Board into a department six years after its establishment to enable the board to perform its tasks optimally.

Society Binh Duong ceramics - the cream of Vietnamese ceramics In recent years, ceramics made in Binh Duong have made an appearance in many important national and international events such as the National Party Congress, APEC Vietnam 2006 and 2017, and the 17th ASEAN Summit. Binh Duong high-end porcelains of Minh Long I brand were chosen to be national gifts to more than 40 heads of state during official trips by the Party and State leaders.

Society Progress of Long Thanh int’l airport project must be ensured: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh chaired a meeting of the Government's Steering Committee for the implementation of Long Thanh International Airport project on July 16, during which he asked for more efforts to ensure the project’s progress.