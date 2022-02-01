Elegant hobbies during Tet holiday
Contemplating flowers and ornamental trees and admiring paintings are among elegant hobbies during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicTet dishes that go with time
Despite changes in Tet dishes, for many families, traditional dishes have always been an integral part of Tet banquet.
See more
InfographicVietnam's 10 outstanding athletes in 2021
The organizing board for the national outstanding coaches and athletes election in 2021 officially announced the list of Vietnam sport’s ten outstanding athletes in 2021.
InfographicXoe Thai accredited as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity
The art of Xoe dance of Thai ethnic minority people in Vietnam has been listed as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity at the 16th session of the UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, which is taking place from December 13-18.
Infographic"Bo Gia" to compete at Oscar 2022
"Bo Gia" (Dad. I'm Sorry), a blockbuster by Tran Thanh Town of HCM City, will compete in the Best Foreign Language Film Category at the Oscar 2022 awards.
InfographicForeign tourists to Vietnam up over 40 percent in November
Vietnam welcomed over 15,000 foreign tourists in November, up 42.4 percent from the figure in October, the General Statistics Office.
InfographicRed Dao ethnics' traditional outfit
With the height of sophistication in the way Red Dao women dress up, a unique decoration art in traditional costume is created symbolising the Red Dao ethnicity and distinguishing them from other ethnic groups.