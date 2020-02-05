Society New decree details fines for bad behaviour on social networks Abuse of social networks to post or share false information will carry fines of 10 million – 20 million VND (430 – 860 USD), according to a decree recently issued by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Society Quarantine applied for people entering Vietnam from China As of February 3, all Vietnamese and foreigners entering Vietnam from China will be quarantined for 14 days in an effort to stamp out the acute respiratory disease caused by new coronavirus outbreak.

Society Da Nang’s former officials file appeals in land-related case Twenty defendants in a case of violation of land management regulations that involved several former senior officials of the central city of Da Nang have filed their appeal asking for reduced punishment, the Hanoi People’s Court said on February 4.

Society Forbes Vietnam announces “30 Under 30” list Forbes Vietnam magazine on February 3 announced the “30 Under 30” list in 2020 which featured some of the most influential faces in the field of business and start-ups, social enterprises, arts and creative industries, entertainment, education and science.